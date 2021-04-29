SparkPoint Trading Up 4.8% Over Last Week (SRK)

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 29th. Over the last week, SparkPoint has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. One SparkPoint coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. SparkPoint has a market capitalization of $86.37 million and $3.05 million worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00066949 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00020062 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001889 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00077630 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $430.39 or 0.00813128 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.44 or 0.00097184 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001607 BTC.

About SparkPoint

SparkPoint (CRYPTO:SRK) is a coin. Its launch date was March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,838,891,241 coins and its circulating supply is 7,998,695,640 coins. SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparkPoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io . The official message board for SparkPoint is medium.com/theecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

