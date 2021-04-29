SparksPay (SPK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $46,697.65

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. In the last week, SparksPay has traded 9% lower against the dollar. SparksPay has a market capitalization of $46,697.65 and $11.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparksPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006983 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000070 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About SparksPay

SparksPay is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 10,847,247 coins and its circulating supply is 9,754,022 coins. The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling SparksPay

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

