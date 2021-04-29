SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Acquired by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 561,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,397 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust comprises approximately 2.6% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Financial Management Professionals Inc. owned 0.24% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $9,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLDM. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.60. 134,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,527,748. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.15. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.65 and a fifty-two week high of $20.63.

