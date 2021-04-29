SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stake Lessened by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC cut its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Marino Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $441,880,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 2,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,912,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,659,869,000 after purchasing an additional 699,438 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 966,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,394,000 after purchasing an additional 265,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 703,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,409,000 after purchasing an additional 254,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock opened at $166.91 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.04 and a 12 month high of $194.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.98.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

