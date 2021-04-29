SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,619 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $60.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.16. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $39.39 and a one year high of $60.87.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

