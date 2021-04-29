SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 33.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,108 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $4,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

XBI opened at $139.69 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $89.45 and a one year high of $174.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.60 and its 200-day moving average is $139.37.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.