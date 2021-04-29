SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Stake Raised by Legacy Financial Group LLC

Legacy Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 54.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 289,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,467 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up about 11.9% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Legacy Financial Group LLC owned about 0.18% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $34,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,749,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,150,000 after purchasing an additional 22,561 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,843,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,568,000 after purchasing an additional 52,128 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,627,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,393,000 after acquiring an additional 44,482 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $155,820,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,281,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,729,000 after buying an additional 154,923 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SDY traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $123.33. The company had a trading volume of 44,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,875. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $78.44 and a 52 week high of $123.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

