SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY) Shares Sold by Legacy Financial Group LLC

Legacy Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,242 shares during the period. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Legacy Financial Group LLC owned approximately 2.31% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,975,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 62,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 29,926 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,389,000. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,020,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RLY traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.01. The stock had a trading volume of 8,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,124. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 1-year low of $19.45 and a 1-year high of $28.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.11.

