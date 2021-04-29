Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 131.8% from the March 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 287,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of SPVNF stock remained flat at $$0.02 during trading hours on Thursday. 111,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,348. Spectra7 Microsystems has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03.
Spectra7 Microsystems Company Profile
Featured Story: Day Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Spectra7 Microsystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectra7 Microsystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.