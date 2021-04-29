Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 131.8% from the March 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 287,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SPVNF stock remained flat at $$0.02 during trading hours on Thursday. 111,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,348. Spectra7 Microsystems has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03.

Get Spectra7 Microsystems alerts:

Spectra7 Microsystems Company Profile

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc operates as an analog semiconductor company in Canada and China. The company offers virtual reality (VR) products, including VR7050 to enable lightweight and ultra-thin active interconnects for gesture recognition and motion control backhaul; augmented reality (AR) -Connect, an integrated cable, connector, and embedded chipset product line for AR vision systems and wearable computing devices; and DreamWeVR to support high-bandwidth, near-zero latency VR head-mounted displays, and AR glasses.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Spectra7 Microsystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectra7 Microsystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.