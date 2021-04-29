Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Hits New 12-Month High at $47.37

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $47.37 and last traded at $47.34, with a volume of 1684 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.01.

SRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities upped their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist upped their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of -575.05 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.43.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $128.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 74.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRC. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

