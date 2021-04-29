Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH) Short Interest Down 55.7% in April

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,800 shares, a decline of 55.7% from the March 31st total of 126,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 645,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:SEAH traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,659,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,684. Sports Entertainment Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEAH. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000.

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the sports and entertainment, and technology and services sectors.

