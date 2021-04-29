Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 1.78-1.91 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $1.78-1.91 EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 4.02%. On average, analysts expect Sprouts Farmers Market to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $26.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29. Sprouts Farmers Market has a fifty-two week low of $18.21 and a fifty-two week high of $28.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.20.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 4,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $106,671.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,739.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.93.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.