SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.65 to $1.68 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $371.1 million to $373.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $365.14 million.SPS Commerce also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.650-1.680 EPS.
NASDAQ:SPSC traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $101.05. 98,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,553. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.34. SPS Commerce has a 52 week low of $50.53 and a 52 week high of $118.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89.
SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $83.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 million. Research analysts predict that SPS Commerce will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, COO James J. Frome sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total value of $574,626.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,205,310.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $642,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,922,663.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,097 shares of company stock worth $4,041,132 over the last three months. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
SPS Commerce Company Profile
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.
