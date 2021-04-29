SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.65 to $1.68 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $371.1 million to $373.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $365.14 million.SPS Commerce also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.650-1.680 EPS.

NASDAQ:SPSC traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $101.05. 98,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,553. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.34. SPS Commerce has a 52 week low of $50.53 and a 52 week high of $118.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $83.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 million. Research analysts predict that SPS Commerce will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPSC. Zacks Investment Research raised SPS Commerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.60.

In related news, COO James J. Frome sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total value of $574,626.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,205,310.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $642,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,922,663.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,097 shares of company stock worth $4,041,132 over the last three months. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

