SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.39 to $0.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $90.5 million to $91.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $88.72 million.SPS Commerce also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.650-1.680 EPS.
SPSC traded down $1.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $101.05. 98,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,553. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.61 and a 200 day moving average of $101.34. SPS Commerce has a 12-month low of $50.53 and a 12-month high of $118.06.
SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $83.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 11.32%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SPS Commerce will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 6,052 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total transaction of $667,051.44. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 6,000 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $642,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,922,663.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,097 shares of company stock worth $4,041,132. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About SPS Commerce
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.
Further Reading: Earnings Per Share
Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.