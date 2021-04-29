SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.39 to $0.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $90.5 million to $91.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $88.72 million.SPS Commerce also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.650-1.680 EPS.

SPSC traded down $1.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $101.05. 98,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,553. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.61 and a 200 day moving average of $101.34. SPS Commerce has a 12-month low of $50.53 and a 12-month high of $118.06.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $83.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 11.32%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SPS Commerce will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPS Commerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $112.60.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 6,052 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total transaction of $667,051.44. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 6,000 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $642,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,922,663.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,097 shares of company stock worth $4,041,132. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

