SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.650-1.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $371.10 million-$373.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $365.21 million.SPS Commerce also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.390-0.400 EPS.

Shares of SPSC traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.05. The stock had a trading volume of 98,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,553. SPS Commerce has a 12 month low of $50.53 and a 12 month high of $118.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 88.68, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.25.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $83.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 million. As a group, analysts forecast that SPS Commerce will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SPS Commerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SPS Commerce currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.60.

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 6,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total value of $667,051.44. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 18,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.21, for a total value of $2,002,802.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,891,621.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,097 shares of company stock valued at $4,041,132. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.