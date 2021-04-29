SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.650-1.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $371.10 million-$373.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $365.21 million.SPS Commerce also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.390-0.400 EPS.
Shares of SPSC traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.05. The stock had a trading volume of 98,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,553. SPS Commerce has a 12 month low of $50.53 and a 12 month high of $118.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 88.68, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.25.
SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $83.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 million. As a group, analysts forecast that SPS Commerce will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 6,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total value of $667,051.44. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 18,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.21, for a total value of $2,002,802.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,891,621.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,097 shares of company stock valued at $4,041,132. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.
SPS Commerce Company Profile
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.
Featured Article: Stock Symbol
Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.