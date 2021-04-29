SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.390-0.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $90.50 million-$91.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $88.72 million.SPS Commerce also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.650-1.680 EPS.
NASDAQ:SPSC traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $101.05. 98,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,553. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.68, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89. SPS Commerce has a 52-week low of $50.53 and a 52-week high of $118.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.25.
SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $83.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 million. On average, analysts forecast that SPS Commerce will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other SPS Commerce news, COO James J. Frome sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total transaction of $574,626.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,205,310.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 6,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total transaction of $667,051.44. Insiders have sold a total of 37,097 shares of company stock worth $4,041,132 in the last ninety days. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
SPS Commerce Company Profile
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.
