SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.390-0.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $90.50 million-$91.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $88.72 million.SPS Commerce also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.650-1.680 EPS.

NASDAQ:SPSC traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $101.05. 98,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,553. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.68, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89. SPS Commerce has a 52-week low of $50.53 and a 52-week high of $118.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.25.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $83.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 million. On average, analysts forecast that SPS Commerce will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPS Commerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $112.60.

In other SPS Commerce news, COO James J. Frome sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total transaction of $574,626.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,205,310.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 6,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total transaction of $667,051.44. Insiders have sold a total of 37,097 shares of company stock worth $4,041,132 in the last ninety days. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

