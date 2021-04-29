SPX (SPXC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). SPX had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $456.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. SPX’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect SPX to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE SPXC opened at $61.62 on Thursday. SPX has a 12 month low of $31.12 and a 12 month high of $62.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

SPXC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of SPX in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Sidoti began coverage on SPX in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SPX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.33.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

