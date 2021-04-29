Square (SQ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Square (NYSE:SQ) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Square to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Square to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Square alerts:

SQ opened at $254.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.38. Square has a 1-year low of $61.09 and a 1-year high of $283.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 403.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

In related news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total value of $49,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 202,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,204,579.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.88, for a total transaction of $1,525,307.56. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,262,259 shares of company stock valued at $303,037,009. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SQ shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Square from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Square from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.05.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.