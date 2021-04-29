SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) to announce ($0.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SRAX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.15). SRAX posted earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that SRAX will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.15). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SRAX.

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). SRAX had a negative return on equity of 107.87% and a negative net margin of 369.86%. The company had revenue of $4.52 million for the quarter.

SRAX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SRAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley raised their price target on SRAX from $4.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Dawson James began coverage on SRAX in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on SRAX in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SRAX during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SRAX by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SRAX during the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of SRAX by 636.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 138,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 119,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRAX traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.99. 255,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. SRAX has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $7.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.57.

About SRAX

SRAX, Inc, a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.

