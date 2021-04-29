St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,152.87

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,152.87 ($15.06) and traded as high as GBX 1,335.50 ($17.45). St. James’s Place shares last traded at GBX 1,323.50 ($17.29), with a volume of 694,121 shares trading hands.

STJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,218 ($15.91) price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 975 ($12.74) price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. St. James’s Place currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,058.57 ($13.83).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,292.83 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,152.87. The company has a market capitalization of £7.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.81.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 38.49 ($0.50) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is a boost from St. James’s Place’s previous dividend of $11.22. This represents a dividend yield of 3.13%. St. James’s Place’s payout ratio is 0.41%.

In related news, insider Andrew Croft sold 23,930 shares of St. James’s Place stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,263 ($16.50), for a total transaction of £302,235.90 ($394,873.14). Also, insider Emma Griffin acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,240 ($16.20) per share, with a total value of £24,800 ($32,401.36). Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 303,885 shares of company stock valued at $356,640,070.

St. James’s Place Company Profile (LON:STJ)

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

