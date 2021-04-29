St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP) Hits New 1-Year High at $431.02

St. Modwen Properties PLC (LON:SMP) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 431.02 ($5.63) and last traded at GBX 429 ($5.60), with a volume of 33903 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 425 ($5.55).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on St. Modwen Properties from GBX 445 ($5.81) to GBX 495 ($6.47) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) price target on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 409.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 383.53. The company has a market cap of £954.45 million and a P/E ratio of -7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.41, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from St. Modwen Properties’s previous dividend of $1.10. St. Modwen Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.02%.

In other St. Modwen Properties news, insider Sarwjit Sambhi purchased 13,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 391 ($5.11) per share, for a total transaction of £52,073.38 ($68,034.20).

St. Modwen Properties Company Profile (LON:SMP)

St. Modwen Properties PLC invests in, develops, operates, and manages residential and commercial properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through Industrial & Logistics; St. Modwen Homes; and Strategic Land & Regeneration segments. The company is also involved in industrial and logistics; housebuilding; and strategic land and regeneration project activities.

