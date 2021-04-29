Stabilize (STBZ) Hits 1-Day Volume of $46,265.00

Stabilize (CURRENCY:STBZ) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. Stabilize has a total market capitalization of $666,958.21 and approximately $46,265.00 worth of Stabilize was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stabilize coin can currently be bought for $5.01 or 0.00009347 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Stabilize has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Stabilize alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00068025 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00020121 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001864 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00080006 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.41 or 0.00815322 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.43 or 0.00097723 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Stabilize Profile

Stabilize (CRYPTO:STBZ) is a coin. Stabilize’s total supply is 133,000 coins. Stabilize’s official Twitter account is @StabilizePro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stabilize is www.stabilize.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The Stabilize Protocol is an upcoming protocol that rewards depositors of stablecoins with the STBZ reward token. The reward varies how close the stablecoin is to its peg. The higher the stablecoin is above its peg, the less reward it gets, the lower, the more reward it gets, thus a system is created that pushes stablecoins closer to their pegs. “

Buying and Selling Stabilize

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stabilize directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stabilize should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stabilize using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stabilize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stabilize and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.