StableXSwap Market Capitalization Hits $40.30 Million (STAX)

StableXSwap (CURRENCY:STAX) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. In the last week, StableXSwap has traded 12% higher against the dollar. StableXSwap has a market capitalization of $40.30 million and approximately $51,594.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StableXSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $2.95 or 0.00005509 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get StableXSwap alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,764.39 or 1.00290364 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00041251 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00010930 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.73 or 0.00159917 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000945 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003039 BTC.

About StableXSwap

STAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 coins. StableXSwap’s official Twitter account is @stablexswap . StableXSwap’s official website is stablexswap.com . The official message board for StableXSwap is medium.com/stablexswap

According to CryptoCompare, “STAX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on Scrypt algorithm. “

StableXSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableXSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableXSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StableXSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StableXSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StableXSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.