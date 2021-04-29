Stafi Hits 1-Day Volume of $8.61 Million (FIS)

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One Stafi coin can currently be bought for $2.36 or 0.00004413 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stafi has a market cap of $26.53 million and approximately $8.61 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Stafi has traded up 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00052477 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.71 or 0.00327884 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00010352 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00031128 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00009580 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003262 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000106 BTC.

About Stafi

FIS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2020. Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. The official website for Stafi is www.stafi.io . Stafi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi . Stafi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

