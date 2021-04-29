Stairway Partners LLC Increases Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Stairway Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,516,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,430 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 13.7% of Stairway Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Stairway Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $97,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,943,000 after purchasing an additional 7,522 shares during the period. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,702,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $6,589,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 114,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,130,000 after buying an additional 28,561 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.13. The company had a trading volume of 220,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,641,548. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $69.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.99 and its 200 day moving average is $62.57.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.