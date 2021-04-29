StakeCubeCoin (SCC) Price Reaches $1.50 on Major Exchanges

StakeCubeCoin (CURRENCY:SCC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. StakeCubeCoin has a total market capitalization of $11.43 million and approximately $17,388.00 worth of StakeCubeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, StakeCubeCoin has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar. One StakeCubeCoin coin can now be bought for about $1.50 or 0.00002840 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.51 or 0.00067046 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00020255 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001888 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00076173 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.52 or 0.00820317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.56 or 0.00097332 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001586 BTC.

StakeCubeCoin Profile

StakeCubeCoin is a coin. It launched on March 17th, 2018. StakeCubeCoin’s total supply is 8,473,255 coins and its circulating supply is 7,600,449 coins. StakeCubeCoin’s official Twitter account is @StockChain_Ltd . StakeCubeCoin’s official website is stakecube.net

According to CryptoCompare, “StockChain is a decentralized digital currency quotation and exchange platform. By leveraging blockchain technology it intends to provide users with data uploaded from other Exchange platforms on a global scale in order to keep an updated database. StockChain will allow their users to perform cross-platform concentrated trading and a reward fund will also be available. StockChain Coin is an Ethereum-based token developed by the StockChain. The SCC token can be used on the platform as a medium of exchange for either buying, rewarding or crowdfunding. Furthermore, in all of the transactions, Stockchain users will be given discounts on any service fee if it's paid with SCC. “

