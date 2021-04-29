StakedZEN Price Up 8% This Week (STZEN)

StakedZEN (CURRENCY:STZEN) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. In the last seven days, StakedZEN has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar. One StakedZEN coin can currently be purchased for $118.09 or 0.00221434 BTC on major exchanges. StakedZEN has a total market cap of $3.92 million and approximately $28,093.00 worth of StakedZEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00064816 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $150.05 or 0.00281367 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004460 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $598.72 or 0.01122668 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00026316 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.53 or 0.00709777 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53,166.68 or 0.99693227 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

StakedZEN Coin Profile

StakedZEN’s total supply is 33,212 coins. StakedZEN’s official Twitter account is @stakedzen

Buying and Selling StakedZEN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StakedZEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StakedZEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StakedZEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

