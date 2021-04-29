Staker Reaches Market Cap of $6,466.38 (STR)

Staker (CURRENCY:STR) traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 29th. Over the last seven days, Staker has traded 29.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Staker coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Staker has a total market cap of $6,466.38 and $30.00 worth of Staker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Staker alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.71 or 0.00067503 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00020555 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.51 or 0.00078167 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $457.93 or 0.00842001 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.52 or 0.00098402 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,338.13 or 0.07976573 BTC.

Staker Profile

Staker (CRYPTO:STR) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2021. Staker’s total supply is 2,096,599 coins and its circulating supply is 1,697,796 coins. Staker’s official Twitter account is @StakerToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Staker is staker.network . The Reddit community for Staker is /r/Staker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stater is an open-source P2P lending and borrowing platform that allows users to leverage their NFT assets and have access to liquidity while still retaining ownership of their digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Staker

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Staker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Staker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Staker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Staker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Staker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.