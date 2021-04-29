Stakinglab Achieves Market Cap of $1,954.01 (LABX)

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. Over the last week, Stakinglab has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Stakinglab coin can now be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stakinglab has a total market capitalization of $1,954.01 and $6.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00039583 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001122 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001609 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004500 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002985 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Stakinglab Coin Profile

LABX is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakinglab’s official website is labcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Buying and Selling Stakinglab

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakinglab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stakinglab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

