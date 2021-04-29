Stamps.com (STMP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.51. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.40%. The company had revenue of $205.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.44 million. On average, analysts expect Stamps.com to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of STMP stock opened at $213.54 on Thursday. Stamps.com has a fifty-two week low of $151.43 and a fifty-two week high of $325.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $199.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stamps.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In related news, insider Amine Khechfe sold 11,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,333,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Nathan Jones sold 2,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $502,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,434,366. Corporate insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Stamps.com and Metapack. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, Metapack, ShippingEasy, ShipEngine, ShipStation, and ShipWorks brands.

