Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Sets New 12-Month High at $533.20

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 533.20 ($6.97) and last traded at GBX 527.60 ($6.89), with a volume of 3354419 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 493.80 ($6.45).

Several analysts have recently commented on STAN shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 629 ($8.22) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 670 ($8.75) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 520.73 ($6.80).

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £16.53 billion and a PE ratio of 66.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 492.05 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 460.92.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th.

About Standard Chartered (LON:STAN)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.