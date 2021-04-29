Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Hits New 52-Week High at $7.25

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.25 and last traded at $7.21, with a volume of 32663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.79.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SCBFF shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Standard Chartered from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup lowered Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Investec lowered shares of Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Standard Chartered from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.25. The stock has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.19.

Standard Chartered Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SCBFF)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

