Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Hits New 52-Week High at $7.25

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.25 and last traded at $7.21, with a volume of 32663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.79.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SCBFF shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered Standard Chartered from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup lowered Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Investec lowered shares of Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Standard Chartered from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.25. The stock has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.19.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

