Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 550.50 ($7.19).

Several brokerages have commented on STAN. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 629 ($8.22) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 670 ($8.75) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of LON STAN opened at GBX 493.80 ($6.45) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £15.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.73. Standard Chartered has a 12 month low of GBX 334.25 ($4.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 519.80 ($6.79). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 492.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 460.92.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

