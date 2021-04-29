Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/29/2021 – Stanley Black & Decker had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $230.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Stanley Black & Decker had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $217.00 to $220.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Stanley Black & Decker had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $215.00 to $221.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Stanley Black & Decker had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $214.00 to $219.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Stanley Black & Decker had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $217.00 to $220.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Stanley Black & Decker had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $206.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Stanley Black & Decker had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $215.00 to $221.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Stanley Black & Decker had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $206.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Stanley Black & Decker had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $214.00 to $219.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Stanley Black & Decker was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $205.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $185.00.

3/12/2021 – Stanley Black & Decker was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $205.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $185.00.

SWK stock traded up $2.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $208.98. 27,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,702. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.64 and a twelve month high of $211.43. The company has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $629,511.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,780,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

