Starwood Property Trust (STWD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 11.08%. On average, analysts expect Starwood Property Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE STWD opened at $25.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.63. Starwood Property Trust has a 12 month low of $10.72 and a 12 month high of $25.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.28%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STWD shares. BTIG Research began coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starwood Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

