State Auto Financial (STFC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect State Auto Financial to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $374.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.30 million. State Auto Financial had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. On average, analysts expect State Auto Financial to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

State Auto Financial stock opened at $18.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $821.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.72 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. State Auto Financial has a 1 year low of $12.07 and a 1 year high of $27.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.49%.

In other news, VP Matthew Stanley Mrozek sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $92,158.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of State Auto Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

State Auto Financial Company Profile

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products in the United States. It operates through Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations segments. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners, and other personal insurance products.

