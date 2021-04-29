State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 18,977 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.07% of State Street worth $19,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional grew its stake in State Street by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in State Street by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its stake in State Street by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its stake in State Street by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 9,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of State Street by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,523 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.07.

NYSE:STT opened at $83.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $51.21 and a 1-year high of $87.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.46.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $28.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $112.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 135.14%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 533 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $39,649.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,062.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $27,232.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,976.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,898 shares of company stock valued at $873,183 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

