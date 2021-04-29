Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Short Interest Update

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 239,000 shares, an increase of 124.8% from the March 31st total of 106,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 394,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:MITO traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $1.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,403. The company has a market cap of $67.30 million, a P/E ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 2.25. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $2.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.53.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). Equities research analysts predict that Stealth BioTherapeutics will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Stealth BioTherapeutics by 536.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 568,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 478,903 shares in the last quarter. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stealth BioTherapeutics

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, Elamipretide, has the potential to treat rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases.

