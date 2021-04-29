Stealth Market Capitalization Achieves $7.00 Million (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 29th. Over the last seven days, Stealth has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar. Stealth has a market capitalization of $7.00 million and $4,671.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stealth coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000332 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003961 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001154 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003085 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00019887 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded up 95% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Stealth Profile

XST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,415,383 coins. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official website is stealth.org . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Stealth Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

