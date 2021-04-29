Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Shares Gap Down to $17.45

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.45, but opened at $17.01. Stellantis shares last traded at $16.92, with a volume of 23,277 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STLA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Stellantis to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Monday, March 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

Get Stellantis alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.75.

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.3813 per share. This is an increase from Stellantis’s previous — dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Stellantis during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000.

About Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, distribution, and sale of passenger vehicles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and light commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers luxury, premium, and mainstream vehicles, as well as financial services, and parts and services; and provides retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.