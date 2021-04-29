Stellus Capital Investment (SCM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $13.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.78 million. On average, analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SCM opened at $13.66 on Thursday. Stellus Capital Investment has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $13.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.64 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.96 and a 200-day moving average of $11.11.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.0833 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 81.30%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SCM shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Stellus Capital Investment from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

