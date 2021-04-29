Stephens Lowers Matson (NYSE:MATX) to Equal Weight

Matson (NYSE:MATX) was downgraded by research analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $70.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.15% from the company’s previous close.

Matson stock opened at $66.57 on Thursday. Matson has a 52-week low of $23.75 and a 52-week high of $79.05. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.53 and its 200 day moving average is $63.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.36. Matson had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 14.86%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Matson will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Ronald J. Forest sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.79, for a total transaction of $166,975.00. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $343,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,630,596.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,550 shares of company stock worth $660,239. Insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Matson by 2.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,731 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Matson during the third quarter worth about $542,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Matson by 137.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,414 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in Matson by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 6,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Matson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $431,000. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

