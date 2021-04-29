Sterling Investment Management Inc. Has $3.02 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sterling Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,694 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 2.1% of Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Apple by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.01.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $133.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.97 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.64.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

