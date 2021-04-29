Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Given “Buy” Rating at B. Riley

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $46.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $44.00. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Steven Madden from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.64.

NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $40.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.57 and its 200-day moving average is $33.82. Steven Madden has a 12 month low of $17.83 and a 12 month high of $42.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.16. Steven Madden had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Steven Madden will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Steven Madden news, CFO Zine Mazouzi sold 1,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total value of $64,560.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,558 shares in the company, valued at $1,765,013.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karla Frieders sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $207,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,936,642.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,203 shares of company stock worth $1,287,661 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Steven Madden during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Steven Madden during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

