Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $388,000. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 7,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $598,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 185.1% in the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $158.63. The company had a trading volume of 54,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,797,564. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.56. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $100.93 and a 12-month high of $157.85.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

