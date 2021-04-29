Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $10.27 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 1.9% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $10,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,471,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,232,196,000 after buying an additional 360,344 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,548,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $904,562,000 after purchasing an additional 31,066 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,757,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $623,757,000 after purchasing an additional 269,127 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,592,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $565,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,280,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $454,612,000 after purchasing an additional 27,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total transaction of $2,549,717.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total transaction of $2,075,039.04. Insiders sold a total of 15,707 shares of company stock worth $5,925,208 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.11.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $376.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $417.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $369.25 and its 200-day moving average is $357.61.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

