Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.06 Million Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $104.05 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $72.53 and a 1 year high of $103.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.50.

