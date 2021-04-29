Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $10.02 Million Investment in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 47,285 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,018,000. salesforce.com accounts for approximately 1.8% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total value of $1,005,813.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,243,879.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $1,135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,012,322. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 171,036 shares of company stock worth $39,064,889. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRM stock opened at $236.34 on Thursday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $155.08 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The firm has a market cap of $217.67 billion, a PE ratio of 61.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Nord/LB lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.06.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

