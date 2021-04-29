Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 6,473 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 321,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $16,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.76 on Thursday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.77 and its 200 day moving average is $50.76.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.