Stipend (SPD) Trading 98.5% Higher This Week

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 12.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 29th. Stipend has a total market cap of $551,579.56 and approximately $29.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stipend coin can now be bought for about $0.0479 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Stipend has traded 98.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53,222.04 or 0.99966334 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00040982 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00011004 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $638.31 or 0.01198932 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.07 or 0.00531688 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.01 or 0.00386944 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 53.2% against the dollar and now trades at $114.54 or 0.00215130 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004221 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Stipend Profile

Stipend (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,521,178 coins. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stipend is stipend.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Stipend Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

